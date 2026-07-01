Two arrested for faking kidnap to extort money from family members

Hoima, Uganda | URN | Police in Hoima District have arrested two young men accused of staging their own kidnapping in an alleged attempt to extort 2 million Shillings from their family members.

The suspects have been identified as John Bosco Tumukunde, 20, and Ian Ajuna, 20, both residents of Kikerege Village, Butema Parish, Buhanika Sub-county in Hoima District.

The duo was apprehended by the Flying Squad Unit attached to the Albertine Region Police following what authorities described as intelligence-led investigations.

According to information obtained by Uganda Radio Network (URN), the suspects disappeared from their homes on June 23, 2026. A day later, they allegedly began calling their relatives, claiming they had been kidnapped and that their captors were demanding a ransom of 2 million Shillings for their release.

Alarmed by the calls, the family members reported the matter to Hoima Central Police Station, prompting detectives to launch investigations. Grace Basemera, Ajuna’s mother, said her son called her claiming that he and Tumukunde had been abducted and urgently needed 2 million Shillings to secure their freedom.

Investigators, however, soon established that the alleged kidnapping had been fabricated. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Public Relations Officer, said detectives acted on credible intelligence that exposed the alleged scheme.

“Acting on credible intelligence and through investigative efforts, police successfully arrested both suspects,” Hakiza said. “The duo allegedly made several telephone calls to their relatives, falsely claiming that they had been kidnapped and demanding 2 million Shillings as ransom for their release.”

The suspects were traced to a grass-thatched house in Kinogozi Village, Buhimba Sub-county In the neighbouring Kikuube District, where they had allegedly gone into hiding. Hakiza said both suspects are cooperating with investigators and have reportedly admitted their involvement in the alleged scheme.

“They have confessed to their roles in the incident and will be arraigned before court upon completion of investigations,” he said.

Police have since warned members of the public against engaging in criminal acts, particularly staging kidnappings or other fraudulent schemes intended to extort money from relatives or unsuspecting members of the public.