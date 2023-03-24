Headteacher arrested for mortgaging gov’t school land title

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luwero District have arrested a former head teacher of Wobulenzi Public Primary School, which is a government institution in Wobulenzi Town Council, for allegedly using the school land titles to secure a questionable loan of 100 million shillings.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Mukasa.

Patrick Lule, the acting Savannah Regional Police spokesperson tells Uganda Radio Network (URN) that preliminary investigations by police show that while still the school head teacher, Mukasa applied for the said loan in Equity Bank in 2019. He presented the land titles as security.

After acquiring the loan, he is said to then have retired. His successor also succeeded the loan. According to Lule, what the loan money was used for is still being investigated.

The pressure to service the loan was placed by Mukasa’s predecessor on the parents. Police says that for the new head teacher to clear the loan, he transferred the burden to the parents after they were made to repay it on top of the school fees.

The unbearable pressure has of late forced the parents to report the matter to Richard Bwabye, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner (RDC), as they protested the servicing of the loan, yet they are still struggling to know what the money was used for.

As the head of the District Security Committee, RDC Bwabye directed police to look for Mukasa who has now been arrested. Lule says by the time of his arrest, only shs41m has been paid on the loan. Lule says Mukasa faces charges of abuse of office, but investigations are still ongoing.

*****

URN