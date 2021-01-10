Hate speech threatens peace in Northern Uganda – IRCU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has discovered signs and events that are believed to be threatening peace in the coming week of the general elections.

The signs were identified by senior religious leaders, members of the different security agencies, political party leaders and opinion leaders during a stakeholder’s dialogue meeting.

The meeting which was tackling issues of a violent free election was organized by the IRCU. It was attended by participants from Northern Uganda and West Nile.

The participants were grouped and tasked with the responsibility of identifying signs threatening peace and possible solutions to them.

The group from Lango agreed on hate speech and night campaigns as a major threat and suggested unity as a solution.

Meanwhile, the West Nile group says denying other candidates a chance to campaign is a threat to peace during election period.

Bishop Joshua Lwere, the co-chair Inter-Religious Council of Uganda council of presidents explained that the religious body had already foreseen and is troubled by events that threaten the stability of the country and well-being of her citizens.

“We are currently disturbed by the ongoing pollution of the environment by messages of hatred, violence and exclusion,” he said. “The failure of some citizens to appreciate that Uganda is our motherland where we all must feel at home and work to thrive is a real concern to us.”

Joshua Kitakule, the secretary general for the IRCU asked all the stake holders to work together towards a peaceful election.

Meanwhile, Bishop Alfred Acur, the retired bishop of West Lango diocese asked Ugandans to explore their different gifts other than taking politics as the only avenue for a living.

“Everybody is equally useful and I personally believe that every human being has a potential that he or she doesn’t normally reach but if we are all to reach our potential, we would realize that everybody is so useful.”

*****

URN