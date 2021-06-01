Tuesday , June 1 2021
Gunmen shoot Gen Katumba Wamala in Kampala

The Independent June 1, 2021

 

FILE PHOTO Gen Katumba Wamala

🔴 Gen Katumba survives assassination attempt, daughter and driver dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Former army commander Gen Katumba Wamala has been shot in Kampala, and has been rushed to hospital. National media reporting that four assailants riding on motorbikes, shot at him along Kisota Road in Kisaasi in the last hour.

The unidentified gunmen however killed his daughter and bodyguard.

According to our reporter, the gunmen intercepted General Katumba, who was driving in his vehicle registration number H4DF 2138 along Kisasi-Kisota road and sprayed it with bullets.

Eyewitnesses say Katumba’s daughter identified as Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Kayondo died on the spot while the General escaped with gunshot wounds in the chest. “The bodies are still in the vehicle that is still at the crime scene,” he said.

Katumba was rushed to Malcolm Clinic in Kisaasi where he is receiving treatment.   Detectives have cordoned off the scene to search for any clues on the attack.

He had just tweeted minutes before the shooting incident.

Katumba Wamala is a former head of Police and Uganda army, and is the Minister of Works and Transport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

