Gulu embarks on campaign against neglected tropical diseases

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu district health department has rolled out the mass distribution of drugs to eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

The diseases are a group of 13 infections caused by parasitic worms, protozoa or bacteria. They strike the world’s poorest people, living in remote and rural areas of low-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa causing life-long disability, reduced economic productivity and social stigma.

According to Gulu health officials, deworming is always conducted twice annually, in April and October. However, the exercise was temporarily suspended in April following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-9).

Dr William Onyai, the District Health Educator revealed that the population in Gulu district and Gulu City continues to register cases of intestinal worms, river blindness, elephantiasis, flurry worms, bilharzia and lymphatic filariasis among others.

Dr Onyayi rallied the population aged six months and above to visit the nearest lower health facilities in their localities to deworm and live a healthy life.

Yoweri Idiba the District Health Officer disclosed that an estimated 380,000 people are being targeted to benefit from the annual exercise.

The Ministry of Health says the country has made 80% progress in the elimination of NTDs, for instance, river blindness, bilharzia, trachoma and onchocerciasis which are highly affecting Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Republic of South Sudan.

Also, the Health Ministry has projected 2021 for the elimination of the neglected tropical diseases in the country.

URN