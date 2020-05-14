Gulu COVID-19 taskforce needs UGX 51 million to improve quarantine center

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Gulu district COVID-19 taskforce is hunting for UGX 51 million shillings to help improve their quarantine center.

Currently the district is using one hall belonging to Gulu school of clinical officers located in Laroo division Gulu municipality. The taskforce is now looking for the 51 million to partition the center.

The center is currently hosting 45 people under institutional quarantine following a reported contact with a Kenyan truck driver who was intercepted this week from Sultan petrol station in Gulu town.

Yoweri Idiba, acting district health officer says they need the money to partition the hall to cater for male and female sections. He says part of the money will also be used to repair some broken washroom taps among other equipment at the quarantine center.

He says there is need to partition the hall so as to reduce the risk of contact, spread of the disease to maximize the control of movement of the contacts under quarantine. He was speaking during the regional taskforce meeting on Wednesday at the 4th division barracks in Gulu town.

Col Bonny Bamwiseki, the 4th division commander who also chairs the regional COVID-19 taskforce says he’s going to forward along with other needs raised by the various district task forces to the National task force.

Bamwiseki identifies some of the challenges raised by other districts as shortage of food to feed the suspects under quarantine, conflicting guidelines by the ministries of finance and local government among others.

URN