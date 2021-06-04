Gulu College of Health Sciences suspends new fees structures

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu College of Health Sciences has quashed the new fees structures following a protest by the students.

On Wednesday, the students went on strike over tuition increment. While breaking off last month, second-year students and finalists received circulars indicating an increment in tuition fees.

According to the circular, diploma students under government sponsorship would pay Shillings 1.47 million from Shillings 1.27 million while private sponsored students would pay Shillings 2.5 million from Shillings 2.077 million.

In a meeting held at Laroo-campus on Thursday, the students demanded the school management to quash the new fees structure.

Meshach Okuja, a second year student of clinical medicine who represented the students says the management did not consult the students nor were the students’ leaders engaged before the increment.

Richard Lwenyo, the Principal Education Officer for Gulu city who chaired the meeting noted that the matter was delicate and advised the management to address the matter.

Micheal Kabasa, the acting Deputy Principal of the College however noted that the increment is meant to enable the school to raise money to maintain the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The chairman Governing Council of the College, Professor Emmanuel confronted the Principal saying the matter was not discussed and resolved in the council. He directed the school to suspend implementation of the new fees structure until the council sits and reviews the new policy.

The Gulu city acting Police Commander Joseph Mombere says that the police will maintain a presence at the school premises.

URN