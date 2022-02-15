Guard arrested for killing Busitema University student in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale City Police are holding Wilson Kidasa, a security guard from Alpha Security Services limited accused of shooting dead a student of Busitema University on Sunday evening.

Kidasa allegedly shot dead 20-year-old Kelly Tumusiime, a resident of Mivule cell, Namatala ward in Mbale City Industrial division at Tuni Hardware. Tumusiime has been pursuing a degree in Medicine and Surgery.

According to Police, Kidasa allegedly shot Tumusiime dead on suspicion that he was a thief. He later abandoned his gun at his duty station at Tuni Hardware in Mbale city and fled the scene.

It is said that Tumusiime was returning from mission cell along Gangama road and branched off at Tuni Hardware near Total fuel station along Mbale-Kumi highway.

He allegedly leaned against one of the vehicles and started running away when he saw the security guard who opened fire.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police spokesperson, says Tumusiime was rushed to Mbale Referral Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

He says that police have since recovered Kidasa’s Rifle SAR12121698 with seven rounds of ammunition and one cartridge. Police later picked up the suspect from his hideout and locked him up at Mbale Central Police Station.

URN