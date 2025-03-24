Greenlanders: We don’t want to be Americans

NUUK, Greenland | Xinhua | “That day, the entire city of Nuuk stood united!” said Gustav Petersen, a member of Naleraq, the second-largest party in Greenland’s parliament, referring to the anti-U.S. protest held on March 15.

“I never imagined that what would bring Greenlanders together was a protest against the United States,” he said.

Greenland, the world’s largest island and an autonomous territory of Denmark, witnessed a rare large-scale demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed territorial claim over the island.

According to local media, more than 1,000 people participated in the protest — an impressive turnout for Nuuk, a city with a population of just 15,000.

Carrying banners reading “We are not for sale,” “Greenland for Greenlanders,” and “Make America Go Away,” demonstrators marched from the city center to the U.S. Consulate in Nuuk, sending a clear message of opposition to Washington’s ambitions.

Petersen said although Greenlanders had varying political preferences during the March 11 parliamentary elections, there was one point of unanimous agreement: “We don’t want to be Americans! The United States cannot treat Greenland as a commodity to be bought at will.”

The protest was triggered by Trump’s remarks at the White House, where he reiterated his desire to gain control over Greenland during a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte. He also hinted at plans to deploy more U.S. troops to the island.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuuk, one of the northernmost American diplomatic missions, remained shuttered when Xinhua reporters visited. “On the day of our protest, it was the same — completely deserted,” Petersen said.

Standing outside the consulate, Nuuk resident Nikolaj Davidson, who works at a slaughterhouse, voiced his opposition to Trump’s proposal.

“I don’t want to be American, and neither do my family nor friends,” he said. “Almost everyone in my family disagrees with Trump. From what I know, the vast majority of Greenlanders do not want Greenland to become part of the United States. The American healthcare and welfare systems are not appealing to us.”

Davidson said that Trump’s main motivation is Greenland’s rich natural resources. “Just like the U.S. government has done before, Trump might look for various pretexts to legitimize the takeover of Greenland,” he warned.

Oliver Kristensen, a local baker, argued that Trump’s approach is unacceptable. “If Trump wants to cooperate with Denmark and Greenland, there are better ways to do so. But he has chosen the path of aggression,” he said.

Trump’s interest in Greenland is not a recent development. During his previous term in office, he publicly proposed buying the island.

Since winning his second term, Trump has repeatedly expressed a strong desire to assert control over Greenland. He even sent his son Donald Trump Jr. to visit the island in January.

Greenlandic political leaders have been vocal in their opposition. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Demokraatit party, the largest party in the Greenland parliament currently engaged in coalition negotiations, condemned Trump’s remarks as “inappropriate.” He urged Greenlanders to stand together against external pressures from the United States.

Mute Egede, prime minister of Greenland’s autonomous government and leader of the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party, also denounced Trump’s statements and called for an emergency meeting of party leaders.

Danish and EU officials have also expressed strong support for Greenland. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Greenland remains part of Denmark and that there is no indication that Greenlanders wish to sever ties with Denmark and join the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU supports Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Greenland.

Masaana Egede, editor-in-chief of Greenland’s newspaper Sermitsiaq, said that while Greenlanders may have diverse opinions on various issues, rejecting U.S. control over Greenland is a widespread consensus.

A Danish media poll published in January also revealed that 85 percent of Greenlanders opposed integrating into the United States. ■