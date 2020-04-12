Gov’t to review prices of relief food from suppliers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government will review the prices of food relief supplied to people affected by the covid-19 lockdown.

Musa Ecweru, the Minister of State for State for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, the government will no longer accept exorbitant prices of food from the suppliers.

The decision to review prices comes after food relief meant for 1.5 Million Ugandans affected by the covid-19 lockdown was allegedly mismanaged by the Permanent secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu, accounting Officer Joe Wanjala, Assistant commissioner procurement Fred Mutimba and commissioner disaster management Martin Owor.

According to a statement from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, over 4 billion shillings was lost in inflated prices after the officials quoted 3,900 shillings per kilogram of maize flour as opposed to the market price of 2,500-3,000 and 4,500 shillings per kilogram of beans as opposed to 3,000-4,000 shillings market price.

The government had ordered 9,030,000 kilograms of maize flour and 635,000 kilograms of beans.

The pre-qualified suppliers include; Aponye Uganda limited, Afro Kai Uganda Ltd, Global Trust Ltd, and Mandela Millers.

Apollo Nyegamehe, of Aponye Uganda Limited, says that they have agreed to revise downwards the Price of Maize Flour and beans as long as the market prices don’t increase.

Aponye says he is supplying 2,000 tonnes of maize flour at 3,000 shillings per kilogram, but Government now wants 2,500 shillings.

He says they have not yet received any communication about the price of beans but currently they are supplying it at 4,500 shillings.

“They say we should decrease, but the contract I have set prices, but anyway if I finish this first supply and the prices do not increase, I will reduce the price,” Aponye told URN on phone.

Aponye also refuted claims on media that his contract was cancelled. On Sunday, media reports had indicated that Aponye’s contract had been cancelled.

