Gov`t to renovate Agoro irrigation scheme

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government through the Water and Environment Ministry has set aside Shillings 6 billion for the renovation of Agoro Irrigation Scheme in Agoro sub county in Lamwo district.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson for Northern Region, Brenda Akao, says work has already commenced with the procurement of the required resources.

She says the rehabilitation works will include the construction of a new perimeter fence and gate at the irrigation scheme, replacement of damaged water pipes and deepening the water canals. Akao says government wants to revive the scheme to attract farmers who had abandoned it so as to boost food security in the area especially during dry the season.

She asked the community to own the project and protect it from vandals. Denis Onyon, the Agoro Sub County LC III Chairperson, says farmers have abandoned the scheme due to its sorry state. He disclosed that part of the water canal is silted, which affects the water flow.

He also says unidentified people vandalized the fence, gate and some water pipes. Last month, Amuru district residents rejected a Shillings 70 billion irrigation scheme after a study tour at Agoro Irrigation Scheme.

Francis Oweka, one of the residents argued that the scheme wouldn’t be beneficial to the farmers.

URN