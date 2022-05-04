Gov’t to fund athletes to 2022 Commonwealth games

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government will provide Shs7.1 billion to support Ugandan athletes who will participate in the 2022 Commonwealth games due to take place between 28 July and 08 August 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The State Minister for Sports, Hamson Obua made this revelation while responding to matter of national importance raised by Bukomansimbi South Member of Parliament, Kayemba Geoffrey Ssolo on the funding of the team.

Kayemba Solo said that the athletes have not commenced preparations for the games.

“We want results and good performance but we are not participating in the preparations for better results. We request Government to expedite funds for the sports people who are to participate at the Commonwealth games in two months’ time,” Kayemba said.

The Minister said Uganda will be represented in 13 sporting disciplines adding that the country qualified for athletics, netball, rugby, table tennis and badminton. He added that the pending qualifications are in weightlifting and basketball among others.

Obua added that meetings have been held and letters written to ensure that funding for Uganda’s athletes at the games is made available.

“The last letter is dated 25 April 2022, and a meeting has been called [04 May 2022] between by the Minister for Education and Sports and Minister for Finance, to find a solution for Team Uganda to participate,” he said.

Obua said the qualified teams are training under the circumstances, and expressed optimism that Uganda will field the highest number of athletes, given that the disciplines at the games are ‘team sports’.

“We hope and pray that within the remaining time, Government will be able to find money to support our sportsmen and women,” he added.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among tasked the minister to brief the House on what shall accrue from the meeting.

So far, 58 out of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations have confirmed that they will send athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA