Gov’t to conduct clinical trials on traditional herbs in Bushenyi

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation has said that the government plans to set up a clinical trial centre at Rukararwe Partnership Workshop for Rural Development in Bushenyi district.

Rukararwe is a Non-Governmental Organization that was established in 1986, and among several other activities, promotes the use of traditional medicine and conserves the environment.

Speaking at an exhibition of traditional herbalists in the Western region, Musenero said that the centre presents a unique place where the trials can be conducted, citing the adequate infrastructure and plant species.

She says that they are currently working on protocols and discussing with the World Health Organization-WHO about the possibility of any drugs that go through the centre, to be accepted at the international level.

Johnson Bitarabeho, the chairperson of Rukararwe says the traditional herbalists in greater Bushenyi value the preservation of culture and traditions.

He says Rukararwe has invested a lot of knowledge, time, and money in conducting different local and international research in traditional herbal medicine.

He says that the garden of herbal plants has been turned into a study centre by different students from across the country.

Hajji Jamil Mukwaya, the President of the Uganda Herbalists Association says traditional herbalists have been lagging behind due to lack of support from different stakeholders including the government.

Dr. Grace Nambatya Kyeyune, a traditional herbalist says a lot has been done to bring out the traditional herbal medicine and appreciated making Rukararwe a model centre for Uganda.

Jafari Basajjabala, the LCV chairperson Bushenyi says Rukararwe deserves to be a center of excellence for traditional herbs since it is preserving the endangered tree species from the forest reserves.

