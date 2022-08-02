Gov’t to compensate Mbale flood victims UGX 5 million

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has pledged to give shillings 5 million to each of the families of the people whose bodies have been recovered following floods in Mbale city over the weekend.

Ahamada Washaki, the Mbale City Resident Commissioner says the President has directed that each of the family be given 5 million for each body that has been retrieved.

He said the Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja asked him to inform the public that the government will give the money to help in the burial arrangements. Twenty bodies have been retrieved and 5,000 families displaced in Mbale city following the floods that hit the city on Saturday night through to Sunday morning after rivers Namatala, Nabuyonga, Nashibiso and Nambale filled to capacity and burst their banks.

According to Washaki, the authorities are still compiling the list of the victims and identifying the rest of the bodies.

Kassim Namugali, Mbale City Mayor said that over 80 households were damaged and hundreds of them have been affected by the floods.

URN