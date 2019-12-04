Gov’t tables UGX 440Bn supplementary expenditure report

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Finance Ministry has presented a supplementary expenditure report of shillings 437.631 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year to parliament for consideration. The additional expenditures are one percent of the total national budget of UGX 40.5 trillion for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The Public Finance Management Act, 2015 requires the Finance Ministry to present a report four months after the supplementary funds have been spent. This is specifically for supplementary funds that don’t exceed 3 percent of the approved national budget of the financial year in question.

According to the report tabled by the Planning State Minister, David Bahati, the shillings 440 billion has largely been spent by State House, the Education, Tourism and Justice Ministries and local governments. State House accounts for 25 percent of the supplementary funding.

State house spent shillings 110.6 billion in four months against its approved annual budget of shillings 392 billion, while Uganda Revenue Authority spent shillings 12.7 billion and Makerere University shillings 1.8 billion. Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital spent shillings 5 billion, Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital shillings 45 million while National Citizenship and Immigration Control Department spent an additional shillings 11.8 billion.

Local governments spent shillings 59 billion. Among the beneficiaries are Kira Municipal Council (Shillings 7 billion), Mukono Municipal Council (Shillings 3.8 billion), Njeru Municipal Council (Shillings 3.5 billion) and Masindi Municipal Council Shillings 1.2 billion.

Nebbi district spent shillings 142.9 million, Ibanda district shillings 102 million and Arua district shillings 4.5 million among other districts that got additional funds. Parliament has tasked the Finance Committee to scrutinize the supplementary expenditure report to establish whether the items spent on were unavoidable and funds couldn’t be got from individual votes through re-allocation.

******

URN