Gov’t secures UGX 150bn salary enhancement for teachers, University staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has allocated 150 billion shillings for salary enhancement of primary school teachers and lecturers in public universities.

The salary increments will take effect in the second quarter of this financial year – that is from October.

Minister for Public Service Muluri Mukasa told reporters on Thursday in Kampala that money was got from different agencies, ministries and departments’ planned expenditure on things like staff training, conferences, maintenance of vehicles, and scholastic materials.

Of the 150 billion shillings some 135 bn will go for teachers in primary schools.

The balance will go to public universities to increase salaries for lecturers and non-teaching staff.

Mukasa said they had cut on recurrent expenditure of MDA’s to get the money for salaries because “we have felt that we should make cuts to raise enough money for pay enhancement.”

“The operation efficiency of the MDA’s will be significantly impacted but this is a sacrifice that government should take,” he said.

Last month, Mukasa said they needed at least 450 billion shillings to enhance salaries for public servants.

In May, teachers through their umbrella Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) went on strike over salary enhancements. They were convinced call off the strike by President Museveni who promised to look into the matter.

