Gov’t proposes ten years in jail for knocking dead road users

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new bill proposed by government wants motorists jailed for up to ten years for knocking dead other road users.

The proposals contained in the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2019 push for an increase in fines and penalties for traffic offences including a ten year jail time for death from reckless driving.

The Bill tabled before Parliament by Works and Transport Minister Eng. Monica Ntege Azuba seeks to amend the 1998 Traffic and Road Safety Act. It proposes new traffic and road safety measures intended to strengthen road transport regulation and management.

According to Azuba, the Bill takes into account new and emerging trends and dynamics in road transport and road safety management, the increased number of road users, and the need to conform to the regional and international agreements Uganda is signatory to.

Azuba further noted that the Bill seeks to provide definition of careless, reckless and dangerous driving, which would be required to guide Police in their application.

In the Bill, government proposes that a convicted offender leading to the death or causes injury to a person will be liable to ten and three years in prison respectively.

“A person who causes the death of any person by reckless driving of a motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment of not exceeding ten years,” reads part of the Bill.

The current law provides for a penalty of a maximum of 5 million Shillings or Five year imprisonment upon conviction.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, referred the Bill to the Committee on Physical Infrastructure, which is required to report back to parliament within 45 days as required by the Rules of Procedure.

The Bill defines reckless driving as disregard of the rules of the road or driving without proper caution. Reckless driving includes driving over the prescribed limit, failing to use signals, disobeying traffic signs and signals, driving into another lane and distracted driving.

It also includes using a hand held mobile phone, driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration of other road users; driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, and failing to stop for a pedestrian at a designated pedestrian crossing.

Another new requirement by the Bill that departs from the existing law, is that motorists will be required to carry their original driving licences, or permits at all times while driving.

“A person shall not drive any class of motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant on a road unless he or she holds and is in physical possession of a valid driving license or a valid learner driving license endorsed in respect of that group of motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant,” further reads the Bill.

The Bill also forbids a person to engage in the repair, trade, manufacture, deal in new, second hand or reconditioned motor vehicles, trailers or engineering plant without having an approved place of business or in possession of a license issued by government.

It provides a fine of 2 million Shillings or a One-year imprisonment for the offence.

