Gov’t needs Shs2 trillion for war claims compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government requires Shs2 trillion to compensate victims of wars and insurgencies in Northern and Eastern Uganda, West Nile and the Elgon sub region, the Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi has said.

Kafuuzi told the Committee on Government Assurance and Implementation presided over by the vice-chairperson, Joseph Ssewungu, that to date, 20,727 claimants have been paid a total of Shs50 billion in the 27 districts in Acholi, Lango, West Nile, Karamoja, Teso, Sebei, Bukedi and Busoga sub-regions, with each district receiving at least Shs1.7 billion.

The Deputy Attorney General appeared before the committee, which is following up on government assurances on compensating people who lost their cattle during the different insurgencies and wars in the sub regions, on Thursday, 22 September 2022.

“At the closure of the Financial Year 2021/2022 out of 38,225 submissions from the districts, 30,339 were reviewed. Out of the 30,339 submissions, 20,727 were paid a total sum of Shs50 billion,” he said.

Kafuuzi said that compensation was raised from about Shs300,000 to Shs1 million for each animal and that compensation was done for up to 50 cows.

He added that claimants being paid are those who sued government, which prayed that the cases be settled out of court.

Kafuuzi, however, said that the estimated amount needed to complete the compensation would be Shs2 trillion that would cater for all war debt claimants of Acholi, Lango, Teso, Karamoja, West Nile, Sebei, Bukedi, Busoga and other regions.

He said that this figure is not yet verified, but rather an estimate basing on several other districts that seek to be included.

Ssewungu tasked the Attorney General to provide details of some of the beneficiaries of compensation from Kwania district.

He also said the committee will interface with Anthony Odul who was awarded Shs136 million for 136 cows; Anthonio Opio who was paid Shs120 million for 120 cows and William Okidi who received Shs108 million for 108 cows.

The vice-person said the sampling of the compensated persons is meant to establish the facts around the exercise.

Kafuuzi ruled out using part of the funds meant for compensation to meet administrative costs as was the case in earlier exercises.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA