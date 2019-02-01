Gov’t, FAO give ugx 800 million to fishing communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and the Food and Agricultural Organisation-FAO have unveiled a UGX 834 Million Shillings joint project to support fishing communities around Lake Victoria.

The two-year project, launched in Masaka on Wednesday, aims at improving the livelihoods of fishing communities, especially women and youths.

It will benefit at least 25 groups of 20-25 people in three districts of Masaka, Kalungu and Kalangala.

Dr Antonio Querido, the FAO Representative in Uganda, says that the beneficiaries will be selected in consultation with the line ministry and respective districts.

He says that the groups will undergo capacity building to enable them implement livelihood options that promote sustainability of fisheries resources.

Vincent Ssempijja Bamulangaki the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries says that the project will greatly benefit the youths and women that were rendered jobless as a result of the on-going operations against illegal fishing activities on Lake Victoria.

He says that government has been for long been mooting for sustainable fishing practices by practising fish farming and fish cages.

The Masaka District Chairperson Jude Mbabaali says that the district is ready to give support to the ministry during implementation of the project.

He, however, asked government to consider re-opening the closed landing sites in Masaka since most of the people on these landing sites were left homeless.

Kalangala District LC5 Chairperson Willy Lugolobi tasked government to address the challenges of fluctuating prices of agricultural products.

Lugolobi says that factory owners exploit fishermen by cutting fish prices especially when there is increase in production.

URN