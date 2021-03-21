Gov’t extends piped water supply to Elegu township

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Water and Environment has finalized plans to extend piped water supply to Elegu town council in Amuru district.

The construction of the Bibia-Elegu piped water supply system and sanitation facility is being funded by the Germany Financial Cooperation through KfW, a German state-owned development bank – Support for Water Supply and Sanitation in Refugee Hosting Communities in Northern Uganda Program.

Justus Tugume who operates cross border business through Elegu lauded the government for extending water to the people at the cross border town because for years, residents have been struggling to access clean water for domestic use.

Robert Onekalit, the in-charge of Elegu health centre observed that the water project will end the negative impact of annual stagnant floods that have been detrimental to the health of the residents in the area causing waterborne diseases.

The Resident District Commissioner Geoffrey Oceng Osborn also reiterated the health hazards that for long the people of Elegu have been facing due to lack of clean water and contamination of water sources by floods.

Michael Lakony, the LC V chairperson Amuru says that they have already mobilized the residents of Elegu for a community meeting slated for Wednesday next week to allow the consultancy firm to present the design for the water facility for public review.

However, the district authorities have not yet disclosed how much money will be spent on the project.

Last year, floods submerged dozens of pit latrines in homesteads including public toilets and threatened the lives of over 17,000 people at the Uganda – South Sudan border township.

The floods hit human settlements 13 consecutive times between June and November following persistent and heavy torrential rains that forced Unyama river, a tributary of Aswa river that joins River Nile in South Sudan to burst its banks.

The Elegu border is a major entry and exit point for traffic and cargo between Uganda and South Sudan with the largest volumes of goods and people crossing every day.

