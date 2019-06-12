Governor Mutebile advises public on new Kenyan bank notes

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has advised the general public to take note of the changes made by the Central Bank of Kenya on its currencies.

In a media release circulated on June 12, Mutebile urged the public to be vigilant when transacting in the Kenyan currency.

Effective May 31, 2019, the central bank of Kenya issued new series of Bank notes including; KES50, KES100, KES200, KES500 and KES1000.

Mutebile said that by Gazette notice dated May 31, 2019, the current KES1000 currency note will cease to be legal tender by October 01, 2019.

“The conversation of the old Kenya Shilling Bank notes as issued by the Central Bank of Kenya shall only be possible in the republic of Kenya,” Mutebile said.

Uganda and Kenya are strong trading partners belonging to the East African Community bloc that houses four other countries.