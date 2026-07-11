Spain through to 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Belgium

WASHINGTON | TASS | The Spanish national football team defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goals for Spain were scored by central midfielder Fabian Ruiz (30th minute) and Mikel Merino (88th minute). Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere scored for his team on the 41st minute.

Spain is now set to play in the semifinals against France, which earlier defeated in the quarterfinals Morocco (2-0).

“I’m thrilled. I doubt it will happen again. We’re two matches away from winning a World Cup,” FIFA’s official website quoted Spanish midfielder Merino as saying after the match.

“It’s a dream come true. Hopefully we can achieve it. Everyone is watching these matches,” he continued.

“Being able to bring this joy is a source of pride. Against France, at this stage, we couldn’t expect anything less than an elite team,” Merino added.

As Spain reached the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, team’s Head Coach Luis de la Fuente said he was honored to coach such “committed team.”

“It’s the character of the team. It’s an honour to coach a team so committed and eager to improve. It’s fair to think we can beat France. We’re going to work hard for it. We’re the only team that has managed to beat them twice. A great team is going to face another great team,” the Spanish head coach noted.

In the remaining two quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Norway is set to take on England on July 11 and reigning Champions Argentina will play against Switzerland on July 12.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.