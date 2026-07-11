Ssemujju confirms being in temporary exile

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the former Member of Parliament for Kira municipality and the Secretary General of the People’s Front for Freedom-PFF has indicated that he temporarily staying away from Uganda. In an X post about the rearrest of his friend and former Butambala MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, Ssemujju said he is currently staying in a neighbouring country as he monitors what is going on in Uganda.

“My brother Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, while you were away in Kitalya Prison for 5 months, a new order was proclaimed in Uganda,” Ssemujju wrote on his X timeline. “Criticising members of Museveni family means you don’t like the country and it is therefore a criminal offence…In the new order, even when you are intercepted by police, it first hands you over to the military to undergo Bachwezi prison initiation ceremony in the basement. Power to arrest is no longer with Police. Rules in the new order are being issued right and left…I am also in a neighbouring country trying to learn them. I will through our lawyer Medard Sseggona send you a list of what I have recorded so far.”

Two days after the arrest of the former Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Ssemujju announced that he had gone to Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform umrah, a mini pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest city. Word started making rounds that he was not going to come back. This followed threats from the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba that he was going to be the second person to be arrested and taken to the basement.

The basement has come to represent “torture” in state security at the orders of Gen. Muhoozi. Pictures of those abducted and then taken to basements have been shared by Muhoozi himself on X some with signs of torture. During his time as journalist and as MP for 15 years, Ssemujju had distinguished himself as a critic of President Museveni and his family. He has accused the President of profligacy while the country is suffering under the yoke of poverty. In his post, Ssemujju has not indicated which neighbouring country he is currently living in. If he remains in exile, Ssemujju will be the second highest opposition figure to take that course of action.

The other is National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who has lived in the United States of America ever since the end of the 2026 election in January. Kyagulanyi has cited threats to his and his family’s life as reason for temporarily seeking shelter in the United States. Political tensions in the last six months have soured after Muhoozi vowed to deal roughly with what they have called indiscipline.

On Thursday, Muwanga Kivumbi who had been at Kitalya Prison for more than five months on charges of terrorism was released on court bail. He was rearrested the following day at Mpigi while returning from Butambala where he had been welcomed by his supporters. Kivumbi was arrested after more than 10 people were killed at his home following the parliamentary elections of 2026 which he lost to former journalist Eriasa Mukiibi Sserunjogi.