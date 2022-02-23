Government takes over Namanve Thermal Power Plant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government through Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited-UEGCL has taken over the management of the 50MW Namanve thermal plant from Jacobsen Uganda power plant company limited.

In 2007, the government and Jacobsen entered a build, own, operate and transfer-BOOT agreement to establish the heavy fuel thermal plant whose management would be handed over to the government after 13 years.

Jacobsen had to use the thirteen years to recoup back the money invested in the plant as well as maximize profits. Although they did not reveal the money invested and profits made from the plant at the hand over function, Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development said the government will be in a position to save Shillings 7.7 billion for the first three years and about Shillings 9 billion per year.

Nankabirwa says the plant is important since it provides backup and enhances energy security to the existing renewable energy sources in case of failure due to unforeseen factors.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Irene Pauline Batebe notes that the takeover will enhance the internal capacity of UEGCL to independently operate and maintain power plants using its indigenous workforce. The plant has seven engines each installed with a generator of 7.28 MW output capacity.

Roar Millehausen, the Executive Director of Jacobsen Uganda power plant, said that they have handed over the plant in good shape. He notes that they are still committed to offering technical support whenever it is required.

The local leaders of Kiwanga where the plant is exactly located have appealed to the government to construct for them a road connecting to their area from Kampala-Jinja Highway.

Robert Ssozi, the Kiwanga LC 3 councillor said since the plant was constructed, a number of social amenities they were promised have never been delivered. These include the construction of the school and the road.

