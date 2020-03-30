Government relaxes directive on suspension of fishing on Lake Albert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has bowed to pressure from fishermen and relaxed the directive issued suspending all fishing activities on Lake Albert following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Last week the District Security Committee in Hoima and Kikuube districts suspended all fishing activities on the lake Albert waters as a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The security committee unanimously resolved that fishing on Lake Albert be suspended for 32 days in line with a partial lock down that was announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni last week.

The committee observed that some Ugandan fishermen cross to the Democratic Republic of Congo and mix freely with communities on the other side before crossing back to Uganda which possess a risk of contracting the virus.

Following the suspension of the fishing activities on the lake, fishermen and area leaders protested the decision calling on the government to revise the decision on the suspension.

They argued that the lake is the only source of livelihood to thousands of people settling along the shores of lake Albert.

Now Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner – RDC says following the public outcry more especially by the fishermen, they have resolved that fishing should strictly be carried out during day time under close supervision by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces – UPDF, Uganda police Force – UPF and other sister security agencies.

He says fishing will strictly start from 8am to 6pm daily adding that beyond that no fisherman will be allowed to access the lake. Fishermen will also not be allowed to go deeper into the lake.

According to the RDC, the move is aimed at avoiding Ugandan fishermen from freely mixing with the Congolese fishermen on the lake before landing on the Ugandan landing sites.

Richard Okello, a fisherman at Kijangi landing site has welcomed the new guideline saying this will enable them carry out fishing for survival.

******

URN