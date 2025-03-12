Government, NCBA driving Uganda’s electric mobility revolution

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has ignited Uganda’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution with the launch of its inaugural public EV charging station at Amber House, in a move aimed at propelling EV adoption nationwide, stimulating market growth, and significantly reducing Uganda’s carbon footprint.

According to the ministry, the state-of-the-art facility features two high-powered 160KW DC fast chargers, capable of fully charging most EVs in a mere 30 minutes, and is open to the public.

The station provides convenient charging and serves as an educational hub, highlighting the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and environmental benefits of electric mobility.

Simon M. Kalanzi, commissioner for energy efficiency and conservation at the Ministry of Energy said the launch has already fostered crucial networking opportunities, connecting EV industry players, potential investors, and government agencies, paving the way for collaborative innovation.

However, it should be noted that this government-led initiative builds on the pioneering efforts of NCBA Uganda, which installed an EV charging station at Twed Towers in Nakasero on January 30, 2025. The bank also integrated a Hyundai Kona EV into its fleet, demonstrating a tangible commitment to electric mobility.

Both the Ministry and NCBA recognize the significant contribution of transportation to global carbon emissions. Their investment in EV charging infrastructure and sustainable transportation options is crucial to weaning Uganda off fossil fuel dependence.

Energy minister, Ruth Nankabirwa said, “The charging station we have launched today demonstrates our government’s commitment to e-mobility and the transition to a modern, sustainable transport system.”

She acknowledged the challenges, including electricity availability upcountry, high vehicle costs, and infrastructure development, but emphasized that these obstacles should not deter progress, instead, they should drive stakeholders to innovate and develop sustainable solutions.

Nankabirwa also highlighted the necessity of foundational investments in charging infrastructure, despite the hesitance of private investors due to high initial costs and long-term returns. She said the government is actively developing financial support mechanisms to attract private sector participation, prioritizing EV infrastructure development under the National Development Plan 4 (NDP IV).

The newly launched station, integrating advanced technology, will serve as a model for future developments. The Ministry plans to pilot ten additional charging stations across the Kampala Metropolitan Area to accelerate EV adoption.

Complementing infrastructure investments, the government is strengthening the legal framework for energy efficiency and conservation. A recently tabled bill aims to provide regulatory support for energy transition across various sectors.

“Our commitment to the global climate agenda is unwavering,” Nankabirwa said, emphasizing the government’s investment in EV charging stations as part of a broader emissions reduction strategy.

Adad Iraguha, NCBA Uganda’s Head of Asset Finance, emphasized the initiative’s significance, stating, that the bank is ready to finance green mobility adoption across the country.

He said the bank has incentivized adoption of EV vehicles and motorcycles with lower interest rates, and a charging station available to EV customers at no cost, among others, to encourage and accelerate adoption.

“We firmly believe in mitigating climate change, and green mobility is a reliable way to do it. As a bank, we are ready to finance uptake and adoption of green transport solutions, because as you may be aware, transport is currently among the biggest polluters in this country,” he said.

He said the transport sector, contributing 8% of national carbon emissions and nearly 25% of global energy-related CO₂ emissions, necessitates a shift to a zero-carbon transport system.