Government formulating law to fund artists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is in the process of formulating a creative and art law which will see extension of government support to artists through funds.

Government also seeks to use the law in ensuring artists operate within the legal frame work.

The development was revealed by Ruth Muguta, the principle social development officer in the Ministry during a conference held as part of the Celine Banza Concert, organized by L’Alliance Francaise in partnership with the French embassy at Uganda National Theatre on Saturday.

Muguta says the Ministry is coming up with the law in order to harmonize the art industry, which has different arts all over different ministries.

Muguta says the law will inform artistic works, as well as help guide artists ensure that they operate within the legal framework.

Muguta says the Ministry has already had discussions and consultations with artists and policy makers, and the law is before cabinet, awaiting approval.

She says government has continued to support art through various programs at grass root level and through vocational institutes. She says 1.4 billion has been injected in the industry, though few artists have accessed it, because they feel it is little money.

Artists have over the years called upon government to support the industry through allocation of funds and putting in place mechanisms that protect their works.

On 21 January 2020, artists from various artistic firms in Uganda, launched the Kuonyesha art fund, which aims at supporting artists to improve the quality of art, through enhancing meaning and participation of art and artists in issues shaping society and public society today.

******

URN