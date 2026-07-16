Glovo names Kolawole Adeniyi Uganda General Manager

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Glovo has appointed Kolawole Adeniyi as its new General Manager for Uganda, as the company deepens its investment in the country’s growing digital economy and on-demand delivery sector, it said on July 16.

The appointment marks a new phase in Glovo’s efforts to strengthen partnerships with local businesses, improve customer experience and drive innovation in Uganda’s quick commerce industry.

Kolawale brings a strong background in digital commerce, marketing and commercial strategy.

He is a trained pharmacist with First Class Honours from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and holds an MBA from IE Business School in Madrid, where he specialised in Entrepreneurship, Strategy and Marketing.

Before taking up his new role, Kolawale held leadership positions at Danone, Airtel and Jumia in Nigeria, where he led product launches, commercial initiatives and growth strategies. He spent the last three years at Glovo Nigeria, including two years heading the company’s Commerce division, where he helped expand partnerships, strengthen merchant engagement, grow the marketplace and drive revenue growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Kolawale said the new role reflects the confidence built through the team’s achievements in Nigeria.

“This appointment is a testament to the incredible work our team has done in Nigeria. Together, we built strong commercial partnerships, enhanced quality across our marketplace, and achieved significant revenue growth,” he said.

“I am honoured by the trust Glovo has placed in me to replicate that success in Uganda and work alongside a talented local team to unlock the market’s enormous potential.”

As General Manager, Kolawale will focus on positioning Glovo Uganda as a key player in the country’s digital economy while developing Uganda into a regional talent hub for East Africa.

“My vision is to make Glovo Uganda a talent house for East Africa by nurturing exceptional local talent, creating economic opportunities and contributing meaningfully to the region’s digital transformation,” he said.

He added that the company wants to support Uganda’s wider economic growth by helping shape the future of digital commerce.

With about 95 percent of Glovo’s merchant partners being small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), empowering local businesses through technology will remain a major priority.

“We want every SME that partners with Glovo to fully embrace digital commerce. Through continuous training, education and long-term partnerships, we will equip businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace,” Kolawale said.

The new General Manager said Uganda’s youthful population and increasing urbanisation present significant opportunities for digital commerce growth.

Although digital adoption remains lower than in more mature markets, he believes Uganda has strong potential to accelerate growth through improved customer experiences and wider access to technology-driven services.

“Uganda has tremendous potential. By providing the right customer experience on the everyday app, we can accelerate the growth of the digital economy and create value for businesses, customers and riders alike,” he said.

Glovo will continue investing in technology, operational efficiency and service quality to enhance customer experience. The company will also expand merchant and rider development through its Glovo Academies, which provide training in business management, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

In addition, Glovo is increasing access to electric mobility solutions through partnerships that enable riders to acquire electric motorcycles through flexible financing arrangements, supporting both sustainability goals and income opportunities.

Internally, Kolawale plans to build a high-performing team by creating more opportunities for professional development, expanding leadership responsibilities and connecting employees to local and international training programmes through Glovo’s global network.

Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in Uganda’s economic prospects and the role technology can play in supporting sustainable growth.

“Uganda is a growing economy with enormous potential. Today’s Uganda is the smallest it will ever be, and Glovo wants to be a catalyst for sustainable development in all the cities we operate,” he said.