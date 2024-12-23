Glovo celebrates riders and families

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Glovo Uganda recently hosted a memorable ‘Rider Family Day’ in Kampala to honour top-performing freelance riders who leverage the Glovo app to make deliveries for their remarkable contributions.

The event celebrated riders’ exceptional achievements, including delivering the highest number of eco-friendly green orders, earning the title of Best Partner Rider, and achieving other outstanding milestones.

Embracing the festive spirit, Glovo invited riders to share the celebration with their spouses and children, recognizing the vital role families play in supporting their work.

The event served as a heartfelt tribute to the encouragement and sacrifices made by families, which are instrumental to the riders’ success.

“This event was an opportunity to not only celebrate hardworking riders but also to acknowledge the pivotal role their families play in their achievements. Their support and understanding are invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for their contributions,” said Ivy Maingi, General Manager of Glovo Uganda.

The event also sought to strengthen the bond between riders and their families by offering a glimpse into the dedication and hard work involved in their roles. As a gesture of appreciation, all participating riders received shopping hampers, recognizing their commitment to Glovo’s mission.

A key highlight of the day was a Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship training session, facilitated by Stephen Kaganda from Lendass, which equipped riders and their families with essential skills to enhance their financial well-being and explore potential business opportunities.

In addition to shopping hampers, outstanding riders were awarded full sets of gas cylinders to further recognize their dedication and exceptional performance.

One of the awardees, Tadeo Ntegeka, who won the award for the Highest Number of Green Orders Delivered, expressed his gratitude.

“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition. Working with Glovo has been a fulfilling journey, not just because I get to contribute to sustainability with my electric motorbike, but also because of the unwavering support from the company. This award inspires me to continue delivering my best every day.”

Glovo Uganda’s commitment to supporting riders and celebrating their contributions is evident through initiatives like ‘Rider Family Day,’ which also emphasises skills development and training. The company remains dedicated to fostering a supportive community for freelance riders while continuing to deliver exceptional service to its customers.

This heartwarming event underscores Glovo Uganda’s mission to create a culture of mutual appreciation, support, and empowerment for riders in Uganda.

Award Categories and Winners

● Highest Delivered Orders in the New Rider App: Nuwagaba Henry

● Highest Orders Delivered (Ladies): Jalia Khalid

● Highest Number of Green Orders Delivered (Electric Motorbike): Tadeo Ntegeka

● Most Loyal Rider (Veteran): Kiguli Henry

● Best Partner Rider (eBee): Kanyike Samuel

● Highest Delivered Orders in Mukono: Bashir Ongalya

● Highest Delivered Orders in Entebbe: Jude Klein

Other Recognized Riders

● Nakazzi Immaculate

● Kukundakwe Onesmus

● Kakembo Tonny

● Odul Daniel

● Kiguli Henry

● Kanyike Samuel

● Bashir Ongalya

● Jude Klein

● Ashiraf Muganga

● Bwire Samuel