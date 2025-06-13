GLOBAL REACTION: Israel attacks Iran

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | Tonight, Israeli authorities announced strikes against Iran, including nuclear sites across the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear program and warned that the strikes would continue.

Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri was killed by Israel’s air attack.

TASS has compiled initial reactions to the strike from global leaders, governments, and international organizations.

US

US leader Donald Trump has expressed readiness to defend Israel in case of a retaliatory strike by Iran, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin reported.

“The president is looking to see if there is retaliation, CENTCOM (US Central Command — TASS) is on high alert, the US will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates,” Griffin wrote on X.

The Israeli authorities notified the US about the start of the operation and informed the US administration that its strikes on Iran are necessary for ensuring the Jewish state’s security, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Israel’s strikes on Iran are worrisome and urged the sides to reduce tensions, The Daily Telegraph reported.

“The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region. <…> Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy,” Starmer said.

UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran and urges the parties to show maximum restraint, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East,” the statement reads. “He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear program are underway.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and called on the international community to “take responsibility for stopping the aggression,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israel’s blatant aggression against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermines its sovereignty and security and constitutes a blatant violation of international laws,” the statement reads.

Japan

The Japanese government has condemned Israel’s strike on Iran, citing concerns over ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

“It is deeply regrettable that military force was used while diplomatic efforts – particularly negotiations between the United States and Iran – are still underway,” Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stated at a news conference.

“Japan strongly condemns these actions, which are contributing to a dangerous escalation of tensions,” he added.

Oman

Oman has condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, warning that it risks triggering a large-scale conflict and undermines ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The statement came from Oman’s Foreign Ministry, which is actively mediating the diplomatic process.

“This attack comes at a highly sensitive moment, as international efforts to restart nuclear talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have intensified,” the ministry said. “It clearly reflects a deliberate attempt to disrupt the diplomatic process and provoke a broader conflict, with potentially grave consequences for both regional and international stability.”

UAE

The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack on Iran and called on the parties to the conflict to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.

“The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and expressed its deep concern over the ongoing escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of exercising the utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the conflict,” the Emirati foreign ministry said in a press release.

