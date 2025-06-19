Thursday , June 19 2025
Global Golf Mentorship Initiative launches in Uganda

The Independent June 19, 2025 NEWS, SPORTS Leave a comment

Two young academy girls stroll the fairway in Fort Portal, chatting and laughing, clubs in hand. Golf builds more than skills it creates lifelong friendships, one swing at a time. FILE PHOTO @AfriyeaGolf

 

Initiative attracts support from 32 industry leaders across 11 countries

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a landmark initiative set to reshape the future of golf mentorship in Africa, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Uganda on Wednesday launched its inaugural AFRIYEA Golf Mentorship Programme, attracting the backing of 32 golf leaders from 11 different countries.

This pioneering programme, the first of its kind in Uganda and East Africa aims to match promising young golfers with a diverse panel of mentors – including PGA professionals, industry executives, greenkeepers/ sustainabillity, authors, commentators, and entrepreneurs. The goal is to cultivate talent, foster global connections, and inspire the next generation of African golfers by sharing knowledge, experiences, and life lessons that transcend the golf course.

“This is more than just golf. It’s a movement to inspire hope, character, and community,” said Isaiah Mwesige, the Founder of AFRIYEA Golf Academy. “We’re not only matching children with professionals; we are connecting them with human stories, expertise, and dreams. Golf has a place in shaping a better world, and this mentorship program is a huge step forward for that vision.”

The list of supporters reads like a Who’s Who of the global golf scene, including names such as Simon Holmes and Richard Kaufman from Sky Sports, Sarah Bennett, Director of Women’s Golf Schools in England and the 2022 PGA Captain of UK and Ireland, Kristian Kohn from Denmark’s Green Up Golf Tees, Jennifer Mackinnon from Calvary ,Canada, and Michael Ryan, an elite performance psychologist based in the UAE.

“Mentorship in golf is long overdue in many regions. AFRIYEA’s approach, centred around values, education, and international collaboration, is exactly what the sport needs. It’s an honour to be part of it,”  said Ian McDonald, co-founder of Catch the Light in Scotland, ahead of yesterday’s launch.

Jim Ferguson, Director at Ireland’s Turnkey Golf, echoed this sentiment ahead of the launch: “This programme reminds us that golf is not only a sport but a vehicle for life-changing mentorship. These young people are not only tomorrow’s golfers they’re tomorrow’s leaders.”

The mentorship programme will not only link children to international mentors via virtual platforms but will also explore the intersection of golf and environmental sustainability, with guidance from greenkeepers and professionals promoting eco-conscious practices in golf course management.

“This is Uganda’s time to show what’s possible when passion meets opportunity,” Mwesige concluded. “We are grateful for every mentor standing with us and more importantly, standing with our children.

Full list of mentors to work with AFRIYEA

SN Mentor Country Details
1 Terry Mellish England Immediate Past Captain of Colchester Golf CLUB
2 Georgina Childs England PGA Professional and Business Development Manager at Golf.One
3 Graeme Love England Director, Accounts.Golf
4 Ian McDonald Scotland Co-Founder/Director, Catch the Light
5 Mark Marais Ireland Africa Golf Safari /Vumba
6 Kristian Kohn Denmark Green up Golf Tees
7 Tony Dear USA Author/Journalist
8 David Crawley Switzerland PGA Professional
9 Jason Dochney USA APA Golf Design
10 Clinton Norris UAE Troon International
11 Tony Pennock England Founder, ‘ Fore’ Get Me Not Golf
12 Sarah Bennett England Director Womens Golf Schools
13 Jorge Croda USA Croda Consulting
14 Thomas Schier (TJ) USA CEO, SmashSwing Immersive
15 Mark Gundry USA Creator, Hole Life
16 Scott Dannehl USA Strategy and Business Optimization
17 Jennifer Mackinnon Canada Senior Associate Golf Professional
18 Cameron Ellis Canada CEO, Caddy Spike
19 Brad Gould England Managing Director, WoodhallSpa
20 Simon Holmes England Sky Sports
21 Jim Ferguson Ireland Director, Turnkey Golf
22 Renate Roeleveld Netherlands CEO-GCAE
23 Wieser Juergen Austria Inventor, Grip Caddie
24 Monina Gilbey Australia Partner, Torgersengilbey
25 Kate Torgersen Australia Partner, Torgersengilbey
26 Joseph McKnight Ireland Game Golf
27 Szewczuk Andrew Canada Fairmont
28 Andrew Engel Australia Motivation for Personal Growth
29 Mike Lea England Trackman
30 Richard Kaufman England Golf Commentator, Sky Sports / Sports Broadcaster
31 Dr. Peter Bolan Ireland Director, Golf Management Ulster University
32 Michael Ryan UAE Executive and Elite Athlete Performance Psychologist

