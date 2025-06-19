Global Golf Mentorship Initiative launches in Uganda

Initiative attracts support from 32 industry leaders across 11 countries
Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a landmark initiative set to reshape the future of golf mentorship in Africa, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Uganda on Wednesday launched its inaugural AFRIYEA Golf Mentorship Programme, attracting the backing of 32 golf leaders from 11 different countries.
This pioneering programme, the first of its kind in Uganda and East Africa aims to match promising young golfers with a diverse panel of mentors – including PGA professionals, industry executives, greenkeepers/ sustainabillity, authors, commentators, and entrepreneurs. The goal is to cultivate talent, foster global connections, and inspire the next generation of African golfers by sharing knowledge, experiences, and life lessons that transcend the golf course.
“This is more than just golf. It’s a movement to inspire hope, character, and community,” said Isaiah Mwesige, the Founder of AFRIYEA Golf Academy. “We’re not only matching children with professionals; we are connecting them with human stories, expertise, and dreams. Golf has a place in shaping a better world, and this mentorship program is a huge step forward for that vision.”
The list of supporters reads like a Who’s Who of the global golf scene, including names such as Simon Holmes and Richard Kaufman from Sky Sports, Sarah Bennett, Director of Women’s Golf Schools in England and the 2022 PGA Captain of UK and Ireland, Kristian Kohn from Denmark’s Green Up Golf Tees, Jennifer Mackinnon from Calvary ,Canada, and Michael Ryan, an elite performance psychologist based in the UAE.
There is no better feeling then to be asked to help make a difference. A Mentor voluntary role to support, develop and guide young golfers with the passion to experience the monumental benefits golf provides. Looking forward to assisting with the team ⛳ Thank you pic.twitter.com/6SpVlplp71
— Sarah Bennett PGA (@SBennettGolf) June 4, 2025
This young golfer’s first time on the course is just the beginning. With support and guidance, he’s poised to shine in the future. Let’s work together to nurture golf talent and grow the game in Uganda.
Become a mentor to these little golfers.#Juniorgolf#inspirinfuganda pic.twitter.com/c2Xx3ZcGEL
— AFRIYEA Golf Academy AGA 🇺🇬🌍 (@AfriyeaGolf) June 12, 2025
“Mentorship in golf is long overdue in many regions. AFRIYEA’s approach, centred around values, education, and international collaboration, is exactly what the sport needs. It’s an honour to be part of it,” said Ian McDonald, co-founder of Catch the Light in Scotland, ahead of yesterday’s launch.
Jim Ferguson, Director at Ireland’s Turnkey Golf, echoed this sentiment ahead of the launch: “This programme reminds us that golf is not only a sport but a vehicle for life-changing mentorship. These young people are not only tomorrow’s golfers they’re tomorrow’s leaders.”
The mentorship programme will not only link children to international mentors via virtual platforms but will also explore the intersection of golf and environmental sustainability, with guidance from greenkeepers and professionals promoting eco-conscious practices in golf course management.
“This is Uganda’s time to show what’s possible when passion meets opportunity,” Mwesige concluded. “We are grateful for every mentor standing with us and more importantly, standing with our children.
Full list of mentors to work with AFRIYEA
|SN
|Mentor
|Country
|Details
|1
|Terry Mellish
|England
|Immediate Past Captain of Colchester Golf CLUB
|2
|Georgina Childs
|England
|PGA Professional and Business Development Manager at Golf.One
|3
|Graeme Love
|England
|Director, Accounts.Golf
|4
|Ian McDonald
|Scotland
|Co-Founder/Director, Catch the Light
|5
|Mark Marais
|Ireland
|Africa Golf Safari /Vumba
|6
|Kristian Kohn
|Denmark
|Green up Golf Tees
|7
|Tony Dear
|USA
|Author/Journalist
|8
|David Crawley
|Switzerland
|PGA Professional
|9
|Jason Dochney
|USA
|APA Golf Design
|10
|Clinton Norris
|UAE
|Troon International
|11
|Tony Pennock
|England
|Founder, ‘ Fore’ Get Me Not Golf
|12
|Sarah Bennett
|England
|Director Womens Golf Schools
|13
|Jorge Croda
|USA
|Croda Consulting
|14
|Thomas Schier (TJ)
|USA
|CEO, SmashSwing Immersive
|15
|Mark Gundry
|USA
|Creator, Hole Life
|16
|Scott Dannehl
|USA
|Strategy and Business Optimization
|17
|Jennifer Mackinnon
|Canada
|Senior Associate Golf Professional
|18
|Cameron Ellis
|Canada
|CEO, Caddy Spike
|19
|Brad Gould
|England
|Managing Director, WoodhallSpa
|20
|Simon Holmes
|England
|Sky Sports
|21
|Jim Ferguson
|Ireland
|Director, Turnkey Golf
|22
|Renate Roeleveld
|Netherlands
|CEO-GCAE
|23
|Wieser Juergen
|Austria
|Inventor, Grip Caddie
|24
|Monina Gilbey
|Australia
|Partner, Torgersengilbey
|25
|Kate Torgersen
|Australia
|Partner, Torgersengilbey
|26
|Joseph McKnight
|Ireland
|Game Golf
|27
|Szewczuk Andrew
|Canada
|Fairmont
|28
|Andrew Engel
|Australia
|Motivation for Personal Growth
|29
|Mike Lea
|England
|Trackman
|30
|Richard Kaufman
|England
|Golf Commentator, Sky Sports / Sports Broadcaster
|31
|Dr. Peter Bolan
|Ireland
|Director, Golf Management Ulster University
|32
|Michael Ryan
|UAE
|Executive and Elite Athlete Performance Psychologist