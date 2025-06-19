Global Golf Mentorship Initiative launches in Uganda

Initiative attracts support from 32 industry leaders across 11 countries

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a landmark initiative set to reshape the future of golf mentorship in Africa, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Uganda on Wednesday launched its inaugural AFRIYEA Golf Mentorship Programme, attracting the backing of 32 golf leaders from 11 different countries.

This pioneering programme, the first of its kind in Uganda and East Africa aims to match promising young golfers with a diverse panel of mentors – including PGA professionals, industry executives, greenkeepers/ sustainabillity, authors, commentators, and entrepreneurs. The goal is to cultivate talent, foster global connections, and inspire the next generation of African golfers by sharing knowledge, experiences, and life lessons that transcend the golf course.

“This is more than just golf. It’s a movement to inspire hope, character, and community,” said Isaiah Mwesige, the Founder of AFRIYEA Golf Academy. “We’re not only matching children with professionals; we are connecting them with human stories, expertise, and dreams. Golf has a place in shaping a better world, and this mentorship program is a huge step forward for that vision.”

The list of supporters reads like a Who’s Who of the global golf scene, including names such as Simon Holmes and Richard Kaufman from Sky Sports, Sarah Bennett, Director of Women’s Golf Schools in England and the 2022 PGA Captain of UK and Ireland, Kristian Kohn from Denmark’s Green Up Golf Tees, Jennifer Mackinnon from Calvary ,Canada, and Michael Ryan, an elite performance psychologist based in the UAE.

There is no better feeling then to be asked to help make a difference. A Mentor voluntary role to support, develop and guide young golfers with the passion to experience the monumental benefits golf provides. Looking forward to assisting with the team ⛳ Thank you pic.twitter.com/6SpVlplp71 — Sarah Bennett PGA (@SBennettGolf) June 4, 2025

This young golfer’s first time on the course is just the beginning. With support and guidance, he’s poised to shine in the future. Let’s work together to nurture golf talent and grow the game in Uganda. Become a mentor to these little golfers.#Juniorgolf#inspirinfuganda pic.twitter.com/c2Xx3ZcGEL — AFRIYEA Golf Academy AGA 🇺🇬🌍 (@AfriyeaGolf) June 12, 2025

“Mentorship in golf is long overdue in many regions. AFRIYEA’s approach, centred around values, education, and international collaboration, is exactly what the sport needs. It’s an honour to be part of it,” said Ian McDonald, co-founder of Catch the Light in Scotland, ahead of yesterday’s launch.

Jim Ferguson, Director at Ireland’s Turnkey Golf, echoed this sentiment ahead of the launch: “This programme reminds us that golf is not only a sport but a vehicle for life-changing mentorship. These young people are not only tomorrow’s golfers they’re tomorrow’s leaders.”

The mentorship programme will not only link children to international mentors via virtual platforms but will also explore the intersection of golf and environmental sustainability, with guidance from greenkeepers and professionals promoting eco-conscious practices in golf course management.

“This is Uganda’s time to show what’s possible when passion meets opportunity,” Mwesige concluded. “We are grateful for every mentor standing with us and more importantly, standing with our children.

Full list of mentors to work with AFRIYEA

SN Mentor Country Details 1 Terry Mellish England Immediate Past Captain of Colchester Golf CLUB 2 Georgina Childs England PGA Professional and Business Development Manager at Golf.One 3 Graeme Love England Director, Accounts.Golf 4 Ian McDonald Scotland Co-Founder/Director, Catch the Light 5 Mark Marais Ireland Africa Golf Safari /Vumba 6 Kristian Kohn Denmark Green up Golf Tees 7 Tony Dear USA Author/Journalist 8 David Crawley Switzerland PGA Professional 9 Jason Dochney USA APA Golf Design 10 Clinton Norris UAE Troon International 11 Tony Pennock England Founder, ‘ Fore’ Get Me Not Golf 12 Sarah Bennett England Director Womens Golf Schools 13 Jorge Croda USA Croda Consulting 14 Thomas Schier (TJ) USA CEO, SmashSwing Immersive 15 Mark Gundry USA Creator, Hole Life 16 Scott Dannehl USA Strategy and Business Optimization 17 Jennifer Mackinnon Canada Senior Associate Golf Professional 18 Cameron Ellis Canada CEO, Caddy Spike 19 Brad Gould England Managing Director, WoodhallSpa 20 Simon Holmes England Sky Sports 21 Jim Ferguson Ireland Director, Turnkey Golf 22 Renate Roeleveld Netherlands CEO-GCAE 23 Wieser Juergen Austria Inventor, Grip Caddie 24 Monina Gilbey Australia Partner, Torgersengilbey 25 Kate Torgersen Australia Partner, Torgersengilbey 26 Joseph McKnight Ireland Game Golf 27 Szewczuk Andrew Canada Fairmont 28 Andrew Engel Australia Motivation for Personal Growth 29 Mike Lea England Trackman 30 Richard Kaufman England Golf Commentator, Sky Sports / Sports Broadcaster 31 Dr. Peter Bolan Ireland Director, Golf Management Ulster University 32 Michael Ryan UAE Executive and Elite Athlete Performance Psychologist