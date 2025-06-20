Global brand guru to ignite Ugandan marketing at Datamine Summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s marketing and branding landscape is set for a major transformation with the announcement of the inaugural Datamine ASC Summit 2025. This high-level gathering, designed to redefine brand strategy through emotional connection, cultural storytelling, and authenticity, will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

The one-day event will feature Graham Robertson, the globally renowned Canadian brand strategist and founder of Beloved Brands, in his first East African appearance. Robertson, whose impressive portfolio includes work with international giants like Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and the NFL, will deliver a keynote address. He’ll explore how emotionally intelligent branding drives crucial loyalty and long-term business value.

“Brand building is no longer about pushing messages, it’s about forming deep, emotional connections that inspire loyalty and trust,” Robertson said ahead of the event.

“I look forward to sharing insights that will empower Ugandan professionals to elevate their branding strategies to global standards.”

The theme of the summit will be “The Art and Science of Emotional Connections in a Competitive World.”

Hajara Ddagire Batuuka, Head of Marketing at Nation Media Group (NMG), welcomed the initiative, saying, “It reflects exactly what we strive to do at Nation Media. This summit offers a timely space to examine how emotionally intelligent branding is shaping the future of business strategy in Uganda and beyond.”

Caroline Ampaire, Digital & Media Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, emphasised the value of experience-sharing, stating, “We represent some of the most loved brands in Uganda. The summit is the perfect opportunity to learn and contribute to the wider marketing community.”

The summit is backed by a strong coalition of private sector sponsors, including Nation Media Group, Pepsi, VisionFund Uganda, Zeus Group, Stabex International, Plascon, Uganda Breweries, and the Uganda Tourism Board.

Experts say that as Uganda’s marketing sector continues to mature, the Datamine ASC Summit 2025 signals a pivotal moment—anchoring the country’s ambition to develop world-class brand leaders grounded in relevance, empathy, and cultural resonance