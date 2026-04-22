Baby & Kids Expo East Africa 2026 set for May 16-17

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | “Care Before Crisis” will be the theme of this year’s Baby & Kids Expo East Africa 2026, set for 16–17 May at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

Organised by Kiara Events and partners, the expo aims to bring together families, caregivers and industry players around a shared message: preparation is one of the most powerful forms of care.

“We started this expo because we saw too many parents showing up in crisis, overwhelmed, underprepared, and carrying the weight of things they couldn’t have known to ask about,” said Joweria Nabuuma, founder of the Baby & Kids Expo. “Care Before Crisis is not a tagline. It is a promise we are making to every family that walks through those doors. Come informed. Leave empowered.”

Organisers describe the Expo as a growing platform responding to the realities of modern parenting, where access to information is abundant but practical guidance and support often remain fragmented.

“The most effective communications don’t change what people know, they change what people do,” said Rhoda Musiima, Founder of Phos Creatives. “When we came on board, we saw an opportunity to tell stories that move parents from awareness to action. This is not about fear, it’s about readiness.”

The organisers have also placed particular emphasis on family wellbeing, with sessions focusing on practical areas such as nutrition, newborn care, first aid and children’s mental health, topics they say are too often addressed only after challenges arise.

To complement that, families will also find space for slower, more hands-on interaction through activities such as painting, pottery and crocheting, while hourly prize giveaways, treasure hunts and interactive games are expected to keep the atmosphere lively across both days.

Beyond play, the programme also leans into learning and future-readiness. Interactive segments such as spelling bees, robotics showcases and STEM activities are expected to draw interest from both children and parents seeking to support curiosity, confidence and early development.

“Parents need more than information, they need to see, touch, and try the things that will genuinely make a difference in their children’s everyday lives,” said a representative from Kids Nook. “This Expo creates that connection.”

The emotional weight of that idea is perhaps best captured by media personality Manuela Mulondo, host of Bump Love, who says many parents are carrying more uncertainty than they admit.

“I’ve had so many conversations with parents who feel like they’re always one step behind. And I understand that feeling, I’ve lived it,” she said. “What this Expo does is meet you in that honest place and remind you that you don’t have to figure this out alone. The best parents aren’t the ones who never worry; they are the ones who showed up before it got serious.”