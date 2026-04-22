Key figures, facts on Sudan in 4th year of war

KHARTOUM | Xinhua | Sudan has entered the fourth year of war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Over these years, the country has become an open arena of mounting losses, not only on the battlefield, but across every facet of life, as the humanitarian and economic toll continues to deepen.

The following is an overview of the war in the latest figures released by international organizations:

— DEATHS: Around 33,000 deaths have been recorded in hospitals, according to Sudan’s Ministry of Health.

— DISPLACEMENT: After peaking in January 2025 at more than 11 million, the number of internally displaced persons has fallen to around 9 million, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

— REFUGEES: Around 3.9 million Sudanese refugees remain in neighboring countries, mainly in Egypt, Chad, Libya, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia, according to IOM.

— HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE: Roughly two out of every three in Sudan require humanitarian aid, making it the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

— CHILDREN: 4.2 million children are at risk of malnutrition, and over 8 million children have been deprived of education, in one of the worst education crises globally, according to UNICEF.

— FAMINE: Famine has been confirmed in El Fasher (North Darfur) and Kadugli (South Kordofan), while millions face famine risk in around 20 hard-to-reach areas, according to an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report issued in November 2025.

— HEALTH SERVICES: About 37 percent of health facilities are out of service, and 21 million Sudanese require health services, according to the World Health Organization.

— UNEMPLOYMENT: More than 5 million people have lost their sources of income, and over 70 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the International Labor Organization and Sudanese labor unions. ■