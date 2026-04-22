How ECOTRUST is leading conservation in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | For over 27 years, the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST) has helped to protect the country’s environment by working closely with communities through conservation and nature-based financing approaches. This approach shows that when people benefit from nature, they are more willing to protect it.

As Uganda and the world celebrate World Earth Day today, officials say the day’s theme “Our Power, Our Planet” reminds nations that people have the power to protect the environment. This year’s theme calls on everyone to support clean energy and protect nature through environmental conservation. It shows that real change starts with people working together.

One of ECOTRUST’s restoration efforts is the landscape approach to conservation, with operations across the country’s major ecological landscapes: Queen Elizabeth, Murchison Falls, Rwenzori Mountains, Mount Elgon, Mpologoma and Agoro-Agu, covering more than 40 districts like in; Kasese, Lamwo, Masindi, Kiryandongo, Mbale, Namutumba, and among others.

This project aims to restore over 50,000 hectares of forest and bring back wildlife habitats, improve climate resilience and support local livelihoods.

“What makes this work special is that communities lead the process. Local groups plant trees, restore wetlands, and practice agroforestry on their land. So far, more than 2,000 farmers have already restored 60 hectares of land,” an official remarked.

ECOTRUST also runs the Trees for Global Benefits (TGB) programme, Since 2003, TGB has connected over 40,000 smallholder households to the voluntary carbon market, bringing in more than USD 6 million in foreign direct investment for conservation and helping remove over 6 million tones of CO₂ from the atmosphere

Through this, farmers earn income while helping to fight climate change. The programme also reduces pressure on natural forests by giving communities alternative sources of income.

“At its core, ECOTRUST believes that conservation must improve people’s lives. That is why the organization focuses on conservation financing, making sure farmers and communities are paid for protecting nature. By combining environmental protection, climate action and income generation, ECOTRUST ensures that conservation is practical and sustainable,” ECOTRUST said in a World Earth Day statement.

“As the world calls for action on Earth Day 2026, Uganda’s community-led model offers hope. It shows that when we invest in people- “Our Power” we can protect nature – “Our Planet”.”

ECOTRUST is not just planting trees. It is helping build a future where both people and the environment can thrive.