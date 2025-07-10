Glitz and music as Absa Business Club relaunched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lively social interactions and laughter, accompanied by cocktails and entertainment from the Sheraton’s Xavieliee Band capped a day that saw Absa Bank Uganda relaunch the Absa Business Club.

“This club is more than banking. It’s a growth engine and a community designed to equip Uganda’s entrepreneurs with the tools and networks they need to thrive in a fast-changing economy,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Uganda as guests and the Absa team networked on a fun-filled evening with band music in the background.

With membership available at sh40,000 per month, the Absa Business Club offers SMEs an affordable path to enterprise development, combining access to resources, mentorship, and growth-enabling networks.

The relaunch marks the beginning of Absa’s broader SME engagement strategy for the second half of 2025, including nationwide roadshows and regional trade missions, reinforcing the bank’s role as a leading partner in Uganda’s enterprise development and job creation

As the evening went on, Xavieliee Band serenaded the crowd with an instrumental session featuring a number of songs, salary, a song that was sung by Ugaboys -feat. Selecta Jeff, Cindy’s Boom Party, among others.

In his remarks, David Wandera, Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director, said: “SMEs are the backbone of Uganda’s economy, contributing 90% of the private sector and over 80% of GDP, directly impacting livelihoods.

“From access to regional and global markets, expert financial and legal advisory, to resilience-building services like insurance and logistics, the revamped Club is designed to help entrepreneurs grow sustainable, future-ready businesses.”