Glitz and glamour at the return of the ASFA’s with Cîroc

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) made a comeback to the social calendar with an honorary gala that honored Uganda’s top designers, creatives, and cultural personalities at an evening of style and glamour with Ciroc premium Vodka.

After a 2-year hiatus, the awards, held under the theme “A tribute to African visionaries shaping the future of African fashion”, recognized enduring contribution and impact shaping the African fashion, art and culture industry, drifting away from the competitive awards as before.

Right from the red carpet, fashion enthusiasts, social media personalities, and designers turned the venue into a fashion spectacle highlighting contemporary fashion with a blend of current trends and timeless designs from ball gowns to tailored suits.

The experience was elevated with a Cîroc premium cocktail experience where each guest was welcomed in style. From tropical blends of Cîroc vodka with pomegranate and pineapple juice, to vodka shaken with orange liqueur and lime juice, topped with champagne among others, each cocktail was crafted with attention to detail and presented with artistic flair, reflecting the creativity and style of the event theme.

Speaking during the awards, Roy Tumwizere, Head of Advocacy at Uganda Breweries, highlighted the shared values between the ASFA’s and Cîroc as a brand.

Ciroc is synonymous with bold and stylish experiences and we are thrilled to partner with the ASFA’s once again as we celebrate fashion and those scaling greater heights within the industry.”

The gala drew in both an influential and stylish crowd, including Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa, and Dr. Maggie Kigozi showing the extent to which fashion is stepping into the spotlight as a cultural and creative force.

The awards recognised standout contributors to fashion and culture, with Didi Stone named Fashion Enthusiast of the Year, Swanky Jerry taking Male Fashion Enthusiast of the Year, Ali Alibhai receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, positive change (social impact in fashion) Hannah Karema and The Queen of Buganda Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda honoured as the Most Influential Woman in Fashion, among other honourees.

Between the award presentations, the stage came alive with performances from artists and models showcasing stunning designs, while musical performances from Rickman, Vinka