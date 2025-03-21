Gen Kainerugaba calls for African unity in lecture to RDF officers

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has called on African militaries to address obstacles hindering military cooperation, emphasizing its critical role in fostering regional stability and continental unity.

Speaking during a lecture to senior military officers at the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Command and Staff College in Musanze district, Gen Kainerugaba highlighted challenges such as regional conflicts and underdevelopment, as obstacles to military cooperation.

In his address, Gen Kainerugaba urged the officers to adopt a broader perspective, transcending national boundaries, and to prioritize mechanisms like regional cooperation, human security, and strengthening international partnerships with Africa’s traditional allies.

He underscored the importance of collective action in addressing shared challenges, noting that cooperation not only deters conflicts but also promotes economic development through reduced military spending.

The Ugandan CDF noted that working together yields the best results, as countries contribute their unique strengths and capabilities.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, accompanied by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen MK Mubarakh, visited the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College (RDFCSC) in Nyakinama, Musanze… pic.twitter.com/ixbFHoK69D — Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) March 21, 2025

He commended the diverse representation of African nations among the student officers, emphasizing the need for African-led solutions to African problems.

Such an approach, he argued, would ensure strategic security, prosperity, and stronger continental cooperation.

The Ugandan CDF also called for a shift in mindset, urging officers to move away from the competitive mentality where African nations seek to outdo one another.

Instead, he advocated for a cooperative approach that prioritizes unity and mutual progress.

Gen Kainerugaba also paid tribute to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, crediting their leadership for the relationship between the UPDF and RDF.

During his visit to the college, Gen Kainerugaba was given a guided tour of the facilities and briefed on their operations. He was accompanied by his Rwandan counterpart, General Mubarakh Muganga, who joined him throughout the activities.

****

SOURCE: UPDF Media