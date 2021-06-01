Full Museveni statement on Gen Katumba assassination attempt

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President and Commander in Chief Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has wished General Katumba Wamala quick recovery, describing his assailants as ‘ pigs who do not value life’.

He said he had also wished that the bodyguard shot to kill the assailants, not just in the air to scare them away.

Gen Katumba Wamala survives assassination attempt, daughter and driver dead

Earlier today, former UPDF Commander Gen Katumba was attacked just after 9.00am in a city suburb. He took some bullets but survived, but his daughter and driver were killed on the spot.

FULL STATEMENT