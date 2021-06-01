Full Museveni statement on Gen Katumba assassination attempt

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President and Commander in Chief Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has wished General Katumba Wamala quick recovery, describing his assailants as ‘ pigs who do not value life’.
He said he had also wished that the bodyguard shot to kill the assailants, not just in the air to scare them away.
🔴 LIVE UPDATE
Gen Katumba Wamala survives assassination attempt, daughter and driver deadhttps://t.co/J2PoLCi07I pic.twitter.com/xBywB8DQiZ
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) June 1, 2021
Earlier today, former UPDF Commander Gen Katumba was attacked just after 9.00am in a city suburb. He took some bullets but survived, but his daughter and driver were killed on the spot.
****
FULL STATEMENT
The pigs who do not value life shot at Gen. Katumba killed his daughter and driver and injured him. Condolences on the loss of the two Ugandans. I talked to Gen. Katumba twice on the phone. He is being well-managed.
We shall defeat the criminals as we did in the past. We already have clues to those killers. Besides, the new system of digital beacons on all vehicles and Boda Bodas will eliminate the misuse of vehicles and Boda Bodas to commit crimes.
I wish Gen. Katumba a quick recovery. The bodyguard should not have shot in the air. He should have shot to kill. We could be having a dead terrorist instead of scaring away the terrorists. His shooting saved Gen. Katumba by scaring the criminals away.
However, killing one or more of the terrorists would have done the same and more.
Signed:
Yoweri T K Museveni.
Gen(rtd).
President of Uganda
RIP young girl & GOD forgive give you