FUFA partners with Umbro as the official technical sponsor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has announced a long-term partnership with Umbro as the official technical sponsor for the next four years. FUFA president Moses Magogo says Umbro has all it takes to lift Uganda to a top footballing country on the African continent.

“Our vision is to become the number one football nation in Africa, on and off the field,” Magogo said while unveiling the new partnership. Adding that, “FUFA is always looking at creating new partnerships with strong brands and it was therefore simple to choose Umbro.”

The partnership will see Umbro supply high-performance match kits, training and off-field apparel to both the Uganda male and female teams. “Umbro has a rich lineage in sports particularly football for many years now. It has been showing its dedication and commitment to producing quality products all over the world,” Magogo said.

He also believes that the designs of the new kits match with global trends and is confident fans and supporters of Ugandan football will welcome them. “I am confident that the new kits will excite fans much more. The designs are matching the latest global trends and we look forward to unveiling these kits within the New Year,” Magogo said.

Umbros Chief Executive Officer, David Ricketts says they are pleased to work with FUFA as he believes the partnership will help both parties. “We trust this partnership will transcend beyond kit sponsorship into a meaningful relationship for the team, our brand and the broader African football community,” Ricketts said.

Uganda Cranes has been using kits from Mafro since 2018 when the first kit was unveiled at Namboole.

******

URN