From Seasonal Loans to Asset Financing: dfcu strengthens Uganda’s agribusiness value chains

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank has reinforced its position as a leading financier of agribusiness at the Harvest Money Expo 2026, using the platform to spotlight tailored agricultural financing solutions, expanded capacity-building programmes and structured support for farmers, cooperatives, and agribusiness enterprises across Uganda.

Held from February 27 to March 1 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds under the theme “Farming as Business,” the Expo brought together thousands of farmers, agripreneurs, policymakers, and private sector players.

The event has grown significantly over the past decade, with the 2025 edition recording nearly 18,650 attendees, 221 exhibitors, and 27 structured training sessions, underscoring agriculture’s central role in Uganda’s economy.

At this year’s Expo, dfcu highlighted its dedicated Food and Agriculture Unit, which delivers value chain financing tailored to crop cycles, livestock production, and agribusiness expansion needs.

The bank continues to provide seasonal loans aligned to harvest periods, asset financing for irrigation, mechanisation and storage infrastructure, as well as trade finance solutions that support exporters and structured grain traders.

Through its Vehicle and Asset Financing, VAF, offering, dfcu also enables farmers and agribusinesses to acquire tractors, harvesters, transport trucks, irrigation equipment and other critical machinery essential for scaling productivity and improving efficiency across the value chain.

Agriculture employs close to 70 percent of Uganda’s workforce and contributes significantly to export earnings, yet access to formal credit remains limited for many smallholder farmers and agribusinesses. dfcu’s approach focuses on structured financing models that account for seasonality, production risks and long cash conversion cycles, ensuring farmers access capital that matches the realities of their enterprises.

At the Expo, the dfcu pavilion served as an advisory and financing hub where farmers received on-site consultations, pre-qualification guidance and insights into cooperative financing structures. The Bank also provided advisory on value addition, post-harvest management and export readiness, reinforcing its commitment to supporting agriculture as a commercially viable and scalable sector.

“By combining capital deployment, technical advisory and long-term partnerships, dfcu Bank continues to strengthen its role in transforming Uganda’s agricultural sector from subsistence-driven activity to competitive agribusiness, aligned with national development priorities and inclusive economic growth objectives,” an official said.