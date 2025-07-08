Four Lira Govt officials and businessmen get prison sentences over forest land fraud

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has convicted and sentenced two former officials and two businessmen involved in the fraudulent procurement of land within the Lira Central Forest Reserve.

Geoffrey Omara, the former physical planner and senior land management officer attached to Lira District Local Government, has been fined sh2 million or faces four years imprisonment. Joseph Ocen Alwong, another former official, was fined one million shillings or two years’ imprisonment.

Businessmen Lawrence Okello and Joel Okwir were also convicted and fined sh6.4 million and sh5 million, respectively, or risk two years imprisonment each. The charges against them included abuse of office, fraudulent procurement of a certificate of title, conspiracy to commit a felony, altering boundary marks, and illegal occupation of the Lira Central Forest Reserve for commercial purposes.

Through a plea bargain, the accused pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay fines totaling over sh14.4 million. In addition, all four are barred from holding any public office for the next 10 years. Okello has committed to returning the fraudulently obtained land title to the Commissioner of Land Registration for cancellation.

The scandal dates back to 2018 when Omara forged approval from the Physical Planning Committee for a leasehold title application by Mark Aliro, which never actually existed. Ocen Alwong irregularly certified these application documents without proper authority while serving at the Lira Municipal Council.

CONVICTION! The Anti-Corruption Division Court has today convicted and sentenced the following individuals; 1. Omara Geoffrey – Former Physical Planner, Lira: Sentenced to pay a fine UGX 2 million or 4 years in prison.

2. Ocen Alwong Joseph – Former Senior Land Management… pic.twitter.com/KZGVk9WBu7 — Anti Corruption Unit – State House Uganda (@AntiGraft_SH) July 7, 2025



Okwir was found to have forged a national identity card in the name of Aliro Mark, Okello’s son, and fraudulently processed a freehold title for land located at Plot 4A, Station Road, Railways Quarters ‘A’—part of the forest reserve. This took place between April 2018 and July 2020.

Between November and December 2020, Okello transferred the title from Aliro Mark to himself in conspiracy with Okwir, submitting forged documents to a Land Ministry official. Court documents also reveal that between September 2020 and October 2022, Okello altered boundary marks of the Lira Central Forest Reserve, clearing land to build and operate an oil fuel station without permission.

Omara had previously been convicted twice for the illegal sale of government land in Lira. Investigators say Okello ignored orders from the Ministry of Water and Environment to halt development on the forest reserve, allegedly supported by political figures in Lira.

In December 2024, Okello was arrested for constructing another illegal fuel station at Pece Swamp in Bar-dege Division, Gulu City, violating NEMA’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment conditions. He was later released on bail by the Chief Magistrate Court in Makindye.

***

URN