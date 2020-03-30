Four coronavirus isolation units established at Hoima hospital

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least four coronavirus isolation units have been set up at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital. This comes just days after two people from Hoima tested positive to the coronavirus .

They include a 55-year-old man, a resident of Kibugubya village who recently returned from Afghanistan and a businesswoman from Hoima town who had just returned from Dubai.

Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC Samuel Kisembo who doubles as the chairperson of the coronavirus task force committee for Hoima district told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the district is taking precautionary measures to ensure that any detected cases are controlled before spreading the virus in the community.

He says the isolation centres are situated at the mental ward which has now been relocated to other wards within the health facility. Kisembo has tasked the public to immediately inform health workers in the district if they come across any person with suspected corona virus-like symptoms.

Uganda has so far confirmed 33 cases of people who have been infected with the coronavirus and they are currently being treated at various health facilities across the country including Mulago National Referral Hospital, Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital, Adjumani General Hospital and Hoima hospital.

Over 685,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 with over 2000 cases coming from Africa.

URN