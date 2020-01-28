Fort Portal diocese bishop challenges Ugandans on corruption

Kyenjojo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Robert Muhirwa has said that the government should do more in the fight against corruption.

While leading Mass at Fort Portal Diocese Martyr’s Day celebrations at Katoosa- Kyenjojo District on Monday, Bishop Muhirwa noted that a country which doesn’t educate its people on issues of moral and integrity commits itself to continuous poverty.

Bishop Muhirwa said that huge amounts of money are budgeted for social services but are embezzled by leaders. He asked the citizens to be alert and not be tempted into corruption tendencies.

Bishop Muhirwa also observed that there was growing domestic violence, moral degradation and individualism which have ruined the purpose of the family

He emphasized the need for men to value and love their families as how Christ loved the church.

He also challenged government to fight crimes especially robbery, rape and defilement.

Thousands of pilgrims converge at Katosa every January 27 to remember Adolf Tibewalirwa also known as Ludigo Mukasa, one of the 22 Catholic and 23 Anglicans who were killed at the hands of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda between 1885 and 1887, for refusing to denounce their faith.

Adolf Tibewalirwa was a native of Mweri in Katosa, Kyenjojo district.

The Uganda episcopal conference authorized Fort Portal Diocese to hold an independent martyr’s day celebration.

