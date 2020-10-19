Former Lira mayor succumbs to COVID-19

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Mayor of Lira Municipality, Peter Owiny Guduzu has succumbed to Coronavirus disease-COVID-19. Owiny died at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Sunday where he had been admitted with general body weakness and other complications.

The deceased’s family and the acting Lira District Health Officer, Edmond Aceka has confirmed the 76-old former mayor succumbed to COVID-19. Aceka told our reporter that he has linked up with a team from Mulago National Referral Hospital to transport the body to Lira Regional Referral Hospital where the COVID-19 burial team will take over.

Tonny Obonyo, a member of the deceased’s family, says Owiny was admitted two weeks ago after developing health complications. He says they are in talks with the authorities to ensure the deceased’s burial conforms with the standard operating procedures. Several people have eulogized the late Owiny as a committed leader.

Moris Odung Omara, who succeeded Owiny in 2011, described him as a devoted leader who was a pillar for his guidance.

Christ Ongom, the Lango Region UPC Vice-Chairperson, says Owiny will be remembered for his leadership qualities and fight against corruption.

Willy Omodo Omodo, a candidate for the Lira City Mayoral seat has equally praised Owiny as a true and genuine UPC member.

“Peter Owiny Guduzu was a very humble personality who treasured pursuing clean leadership. The reason he introduced the popular “Wimeja” slogan of doing things openly on the table,” he said. Owiny, who was elected on the Uganda People’s Congress-UPC ticket served as mayor of Lira municipality for two consecutive terms from 2001-2006 and 2006-2011.

In 2006, Owiny went back to school. He was admitted to study a degree in Public Administration at Gulu University with the aim of reclaiming his seat in the 2011 general elections after he was accused of being less educated.

