Foot and Mouth disease outbreak reported in Kazo district

Kazo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veterinary officials in Kazo district have confirmed the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease-FMD.

Dr. Pacsmario Juderia the Buremba Town Council veterinary officer said that the disease was registered at a farm in Bwatama village, Buremba Town Council.

He said they have put the town council under quarantine for all animals and animal products as they embark on a mass sensitization campaign for the farmers about the disease and vaccination.

He said the quarantine will remain in place for a month as they monitor the situation.

Benjamin Kyaligonza the Chairperson LCI Bwatama Cell says that the cows that are suspected to have caused the outbreak were brought in from Kyeshama Market in Kiruhura district.

He said that about five families have been affected by the outbreak though no animal has died.

Moses Mugisha, a cattle keeper in Bwatama village, said that it took him three days to realize that his animals are infected. He is worried that farmers in the area risk losing their animals to the disease if the remaining animals are not vaccinated in time.

Kazo district is among the districts found in the Cattle Corridor that have for the last two years been under quarantine over Foot and Mouth Disease. Others are Kiruhura, Isingiro, Mbarara, Lyantonde, and Ibanda.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that include cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

