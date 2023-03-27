FlyHub, Refactory announce 5-year partnership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited through its Fintech subsidiary FlyHub, has announced a five-year partnership with Refactory—a training academy that offers alternative industry-led skilling services for the technology sector.

The partnership signed on March 22 at SUHL offices in Kampala will help equip local business leaders, entrepreneurs, government, and civil society organisations with strategic support and skills to enable them to guide their respective companies through the digitization process.

FlyHub Chief Executive Joel Muhumuza said that through a series of Masterclasses, business leaders will undergo tailored training modules to help them understand how they can best steer their teams as they invest in information technology assets.

Business leaders who will participate in the trainings will be enabled to access digital software development services from FlyHub and Refactory on a trial basis before they decide to formally enlist for expert support.

“This partnership will help demystify, through the masterclasses, what digital transformation for businesses means by creating a tool kit to allow institutions, and individuals to evaluate themselves and see where they need to begin, and what potential tools they need to go to the next level.

With this information, participants will either take the choice to find suitable solutions for themselves from the market or engage FlyHub and Refractory to build and deploy the desired solutions in their respective organisations,” said Muhumuza.

Michael Niyitegeka, the Programme Director at Refactory said, “We are excited to enter this partnership with Stanbic Uganda and very much looking forward to collaborating with FlyHub to support business leaders and individuals to navigate their digital transformation journeys.”

In addition to designing the masterclasses, FlyHub and Refactory will collaborate in developing toolkits that will be availed to all customers of Stanbic Uganda Holdings to use in the process of examining their respective organisation’s digital transformation readiness.

Andrew Mashanda, the chief executive of SUHL said the partnership with Refactory is in line with Stanbic Uganda’s purpose of driving Uganda’s growth and particularly through digital technologies.