Flood victims in Kasese go without food

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 80 people who were displaced by floods in Kanyangeya parish, Kasese district have spent three weeks without food.

The parish is adjacent to River Nyamwamba and hosted brick makers more than 20 years ago before the municipal authority banned the activities and allowed human settlement.

Julius Monday Kule, the camp leader says they have spent three weeks without receiving any support from both government and well-wishers. He says that there is a dire need of food and clean water for the displaced persons especially the mothers.

Kule says they attempted to reach out to the RDC’s office last week seeking food relief but they were snubbed and told to go back to their homes.

“When the RDC saw our group of ten, he told us to go away from his office before we could explain to him our challenges,” Kule said.

Ithungu Makumbushu the women leader at the camp says mothers are leaving through hard times and have failed to provide food for their children.

Mary Kabugo Limbali another mother in the camp says that due to lack of water in the area, they have been forced to walk long distances in search for clean and safe water.

“Our houses are submerged, others were brought down by the water so we have nowhere to go at this time,” Kabugo said.

James Mutahinga a member of the LCI in Kanyangeya says that the number of displaced persons is expected to grow as more water keeps rising.

Joshua Masereka, the Kasese Deputy Resident District Commissioner says they have compiled a list of persons that have been displaced for immediate response.

In May, floods hit Kasese district after three major rivers burst their banks. The rivers are Nyamwamba in Kasese town, Mubuku in Ibanda-Kyanya town council and River Nyamughasana in Kyalhumba sub county.

The floods followed a heavy downpour that pounded the district.

******

URN