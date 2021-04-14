First Ugandan IGP’s family donates land for a police post in Nwoya

Nyowa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the late Inspector General of Police Wilson Erinayo Oryema has donated land to Uganda Police to help them establish a Police Post for the improvement of security in a large expanse of land that is prone to crime in Nwoya.

The one–acre piece of land located at Tangi Village, Pabit Parish, Purongo Sub –County in Nwoya District is part of the family’s 6,000 acres bordering Murchison Falls Game Park.

Nancy Oryema, granddaughter of the deceased, told URN in an interview that the process for the donation of the land started way back in September 2014 during the reburial of the late Oryema and that final agreement was reached in March this year.

According to Oryema, the establishment of the Police Post is to help curb the rampant poaching and crimes in the area.

Ben Okot, the Purongo Sub –County Chairman also agreed that the establishment of a Police post will greatly help fight crimes and poaching that are so rampant in the area and that the distance from Purongo Police Post to Tangi Village is over 10 Kilometers, something that makes it very hard in terms of police timely response in case they are alerted.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson reveals that the District Police Commander of Nwoya has been tasked to carry out an assessment on the land donated before the Commandant of Environmental Police could visit the land.

Okema also adds that the Nwoya District Engineer will go and grade the land this week to allow other processes for the establishment of the police post to kick off.

The late Wilson Erinayo Oryema was the first African and Ugandan Inspector General of Uganda Police who served from 1964 to 1971 before becoming Minister for Land, Mineral and Water Resources and then Land, Housing and Physical Planning between 1971 and 1977.

Oryema was killed in a reported extra-judicial execution in February 1977, by the military government of Idi Amin alongside Archbishop Janani Luwum and Interior Minister Charles Oboth Ofumbi. He was reburied in September 2014 at his ancestral home in Tangi Village, Nwoya district.

*******

URN