Fire guts two school dormitories in Kamuli, Mayuge district

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fire at Bupadhengo primary school in Kamuli district last night completely destroyed the primary one boys dormitory.

The pupils lost beddings, books and other useful items.

Available reports indicate that seven pupils suffered shock, but their condition has since normalized.

Hamid Nsubuga, a teacher at the school says that the fire began at around 7:30pm when all pupils had gone for night preps.

Nsubuga narrates that a huge flame suspected to have resulted from a short circuit was sighted in one of the dormitories, but due to the high flammable levels of the mattresses, it spread quickly to the surrounding buildings.

Sandra Mpangi, another teacher says that they have since conducted a roll call where all pupils have been registered after confirming their presence at the school.

Mpangi adds that an emergency meeting aimed at forging the way forward after the fire outbreak will be held between teachers, parents, and district leaders today.

Meanwhile, the police fire brigade unit has managed to contain the fire that nearly gutted the boys dormitory at Buluba day and boarding primary school, located in Baitambogwe sub county, in Mayuge district.

The Mayuge district police commander, Bashir Siriba says that they have launched inquiries aimed at ascertaining the cause of the fire.

For now, efforts of screening the learners to confirm their availability and safety are underway.

*****

URN